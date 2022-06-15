Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns from position

Lord Geidt has resigned as the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial interests.

"With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests," Lord Geidt said in a brief statement posted to the government website on Wednesday.

He was reported to be on the verge of resignation after Boris Johnson wrote to him clearing himself of breaching the ministerial code over Partygate.

On Tuesday, he declined to deny to MPs that he had considered resigning over Mr Johnson’s response to being fined for breaching lockdown rules.

'This is a big problem for the PM': How damaging is Lord Geidt's resignation for Boris Johnson? ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks explains

Play Brightcove video

Lord Geidt told the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee that he had felt “frustration” amid the partygate scandal.

“I am glad that the Prime Minister was able to respond to my report and in doing so addressed aspects of the things about which I was clearly frustrated,” he told the committee.

“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser. I am glad that my frustrations were addressed in the way that they were.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know

It was reported that Lord Geidt had threatened to quit last month after the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown breaches in Whitehall unless Mr Johnson issued a public explanation for his conduct.

Lord Geidt, who took up the role last April, is the second person to resign as Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser during his less than three years as PM.

His predecessor Sir Alex Allan quit in 2020 after Mr Johnson refused to accept his finding that Home Secretary Priti Patel had bullied civil servants.

In 2020, Sir Alex said Ms Patel had "not consistently met the high standards required by the Ministerial Code of treating her civil servants with consideration and respect".

He concluded that the home secretary's behaviour - which was said to include some occasions of shouting and swearing - met the definition of bullying adopted by the civil service.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston writes that Lord Gedit's resignation is unprecedented and marks the most serious test for Mr Johnson's premiership to date.

Following the release of the resignation statement on Wednesday evening, Labour renewed its call for Mr Johnson to resign. Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner said: “The prime minister has now driven both of his own hand-picked ethics advisers to resign in despair. If even they can’t defend his conduct in office, how can anyone believe he is fit to govern? “Yet he remains propped up in office by a Conservative Party that is mired in sleaze and totally unable to tackle the cost-of-living crisis facing the British people. “The person who should be leaving No 10 tonight is Boris Johnson himself. “Just how long does the country have to wait before Tory MPs finally do the right thing?”

Lord Geidt had been in office through a series of public scandals, including the so-called Wallpapergate saga over donations to the prime minister's Downing Street flat.