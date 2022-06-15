Climate change sounds frightening, how much should I worry?

Play Brightcove video

Weather Presenter Laura Tobin explains how working together there is still hope for the planet to recover and we can tackle climate change together

If you know of children who are struggling with understanding climate change or are scared about the Earth's future, ITV Weather has created this little video to help restore some faith about our planets future.

When we hear about rising temperatures, the impact they are having on our environment, and what we need to do in order to deal with them, it can feel like an enormous challenge. But there are many reasons to be hopeful. Although there is still work to do, we are heading in the right direction.