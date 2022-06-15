Skip to content

How do we know what Earth's climate was like millions of years ago?

Weather Presenter Emma Jesson explains how we measure past climate and how we know the global temperature has changed over millions of years

Modern temperature records are very accurate with thermometers and satellites taking measurement all over the globe. But how do we know what the temperature was like on Earth hundreds, thousands, millions, or even billions of years ago?

For these measurements scientists look to the natural world.