The EU has said it is launching legal action against the UK over its plans to rip up a key Brexit agreement.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that the UK would be changing large aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol, an agreement Boris Johnson signed with the EU as part of Britain's Withdrawal Agreement.

The EU's Brexit negotiator, Maroš Šefčovič, said the UK government's Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - which will change the deal - is "extremely damaging to mutual trust and respect between the EU and the UK".

The European Commission vice-president said: "It has created deep uncertainty and casts a shadow over our overall co-operation, all at a time when respect for international agreements has never been more important.

"That is why the Commission has today decided to take legal action against the UK for not complying with significant parts of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland."

The UK has insisted the unilateral move to rip up the Brexit agreement it made with the EU is legal because of the exceptional way it is impacting Northern Ireland.

Critics say the action not only damages relations with Britain's closest trading partner even further after Brexit but could cause other countries to mistrust the UK and impact its ability to agree other international deals.

Mr Sefcovic said: "Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

"Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. So let's call a spade a spade: this is illegal."

What is the EU's legal action against the UK?

The European Commission said it would launch a series of legal proceedings against the UK, including action initiated last year but shelved to facilitate negotiations on post-Brexit trade.

It related to the UK's unilateral extension of protocol grace periods in 2021, which delayed the protocol's full implementation.

Resuming the proceedings, the EU is issuing the UK with a "reasoned opinion" and giving it two months to respond. If the UK does not respond to the bloc's satisfaction, it will refer the matter to European Court of Justice.

Two other infringement proceedings announced on Wednesday relate to alleged UK failures around Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks on agri-food produce entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The EU is issuing formal notices of action in respect of the two new infringement proceedings, alleging that the SPS checks are not being carried out properly, with insufficient staff and infrastructure in place at the border control posts at the ports in Northern Ireland.

The proceedings outlined on Wednesday do not specifically relate to the content of the government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

The EU said any potential proceedings over the Bill would only happen when it was enacted at Westminster.

Prime Minister Johnson insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill contained only minor, bureaucratic changes, while Downing Street said it was an “insurance mechanism” in case a negotiated agreement with the EU could not be found.

The UK says there's no reason to sue

Foreign Secretary Truss, who also acts as the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, believes her proposed changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol "don't make the EU any worse off" as the bloc's single market would be protected, "so there simply is no reason for the EU to take any action".

She told ITV News the Good Friday Agreement - a treaty signed in 1998 which helps ensure peace in Northern Ireland - is "being undermined by the way the protocol is operating, that's why we need to change the protocol, that's why it's legal to change the protocol".

She said she prefers a negotiated settlement to amend the protocol but claims she's been forced to move unilaterally because the EU is refusing to change the treaty's text.

The EU says it has made constructive proposals to fix issues with application of the protocol which would work within the current framework of the agreement - which Boris Johnson negotiated and signed in 2019.

The measures within the protocol are aimed at preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But by imposing checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, it has fuelled unionist anger in Northern Ireland.

The PM on Monday claimed it is "not a big deal" to change the protocol but business leaders have warned of a “damaging trade war” with the EU if Britain presses ahead with ripping up the protocol.

Britain's trade deal with the European Union, signed on December 30, 2020, was agreed with the Northern Ireland Protocol as a foundation to how the two would operate.

Mr Šefčovič said any move to change the protocol is "damaging to mutual trust" and "undermines the trust" that is necessary for the trade deal to work.

A majority of Northern Ireland's lawmakers told Prime Minister Johnson they do not want him to rip up the agreement but the PM says he must appease both republicans and unionists.

What is the UK proposing?

The government wants to make changes so trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland can flow freely without checks.

The Bill will enable ministers to establish a “green lane” so trusted traders are allowed to move goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without checks, as long as the products remain within the UK.

Products being placed on the market in Northern Ireland would be allowed to follow either UK or EU regulations, rather than having to comply with Brussels’ rules.

The legislation would also remove the European Court of Justice as a final arbiter in trade disputes over the protocol, with the function instead handed to independent adjudicators.

The government insisted the Bill was compatible with international law under the “doctrine of necessity” which allows obligations in treaties to be set aside under “certain, very exceptional, limited conditions”.