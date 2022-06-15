What are fossil fuels and how do they play a part in climate change?

Play Brightcove video

Weather Presenter Jon Mitchell explores what fossil fuels are and how using them, they contribute to a rise in Carbon Dioxide levels around the globe leading to an in in temperatures

Coal, crude oil, and natural gas are known collectively as ‘fossil fuels’. They are formed from the buried, fossilised remains of carbon-based animals and plants that lived millions of years ago. When we burn them we are releasing that carbon back into the air as Carbon Dioxide.