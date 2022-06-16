Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' after six-year hiatus

Beyonce is set to release a new album in July, after a six-year hiatus.

Tidal, the global music streaming platform of which her husband Jay-Z has previously owned stakes in, announced the release of Renaissance set to arrive next month.

The pop superstar's last full-length solo release was Lemonade in 2016, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

Unscripted - Listen to our entertainment podcast and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts

The album news coincided with the announcement of Beyonce as British Vogue's cover star for the July issue.

Writing about meeting and styling Beyonce for the magazine editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said: "New music is coming – a thrilling abundance of it.

"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

The 40-year-old, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, also confirmed the first part of her music project will be released on July 29, writing in her Instagram bio: "Act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29."

The announcement came days after the star wiped her social media profile photos, prompting speculation from fans that new music was on the way.

In 2013, her self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without warning.

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss. Beyonce and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

The full feature is in the July issue of British Vogue, available by digital download and on newsstands from June 21.