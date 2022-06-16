Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Ellie Pitt sat down with Julie and Gene Kingsland ahead of the sentencing of their son's killer

Harry Kingsland was on the trip of his dreams in the summer of 2018. The 21-year-old saved up his salaries from two jobs in order to head out to Ibiza, where he took on a role as a nightclub promoter.

Through regular calls with his parents back home in Shirley, West Midlands, he told them he was having the time of his life, enjoying the partying and scenery the island has to offer.

It was supposed to be the start of years of working and travelling abroad, but the experience was cut brutally short.

On the 18th July 2018, Harry was killed.

A tribute to Harry

His mother, Julie Kingsland, says she’ll never be the person she was before Harry died.

"I just take each day as it comes. It’s been hard, really hard. It’s been a long time and I didn’t get the justice for Harry I wanted," she said.

A Spanish court was told Harry was in an apartment in San Antonio with friends when he tried to break up a fight between two flatmates.

Prosecutors claimed that Mitchell Andrew Loveridge from Llwynypia, Wales then assaulted Harry by punching him in the head before continuing to "mercilessly" attack him as he lay on the ground.

26-year-old Loveridge then jumped from the second floor balcony, the court heard, before he was arrested.

During the trial Loveridge insisted he acted in self-defence and denied murder as well as hitting Harry while he was on the floor.

On 3 June, the jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter, a result that’s angered Harry’s parents who struggled to listen to the details of their son’s death in court.

"The evidence was there, it was staring them in the face,’ says Gene Kingsland, Harry’s father.

"The doctors report, the pathologist’s report and the toxicology said this was not an accident. What more do you need?"

Now Harry’s parents are waiting to find out how long Mitchell Loveridge will spend in prison for killing their son.

Loveridge’s defence team have appealed to the judge to hand down a year-long sentence, while Mr and Mrs Kingsland are asking for him to serve four years behind bars.

For them though no time is enough compared to the years ahead they must endure.

On 18th July 2018, Harry's life was cut short.

“What I was really hoping for, I was hoping they’d make an example of him," says Julie Kingsland.

"He could just get four years and that’s not a punishment, is it?”

They say the trial, which took place nearly four years after Harry was killed, has not brought them any peace. Mr Kingsland said it just bought him "more anger".

Meanwhile Mrs Kingsland said she hasn’t been able to grieve while the case has been going on. There’s still "so many unanswered questions about what happened that day", she said.

The judge is expected to sentence Loveridge in Spain, within a month after the verdict.