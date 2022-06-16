On the ground in Ukraine with the last evacuation team out of an encircled town

This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

As Russia's scorched earth policy continues, Ukrainian forces scramble to evacuate civilians who are surrounded on three sides in Lyman.

ITV News' Dan Rivers and Jonathan Wald are on the ground there, along with the rest of the team: Krystyna Fedosyeyeva, Alvis Luksa and Kenny Fillingham

The scramble to rescue those surrounded on three sides by the Russian army in Lyman has become more urgent with each passing day.

On Thursday, the last Ukrainian soldiers finally pulled out and blew up the only bridge into town as Russian artillery continued to hammer it.

This week we filmed with Ukraine’s 13th Assault company of its territorial defence force as their troops braved the shelling to evacuate the dwindling number of civilians left in the town.

Among them was 68-year-old Alexander Tretyakov, who along with his wife Vera, 72, and their son, packed up what they could, including their cat and a litter of kittens, born one month into the war.

Alexander Tretyakov escaped with his wife, son, cat and a litter of kittens. Credit: ITV News

They left Lyman knowing they may never go back.

The brave men who rescued them risked their lives to make the mad dash over the bridge and drop supplies to those who refuse to leave - while collecting those who feel they have no choice.

We’re told there is a small minority of residents in Lyman who are staunchly pro-Russian and think they’ll be better off living under the Kremlin’s rule.

Most, however, want to get out, knowing what happened in places like Bucha.

Credit: ITV News

The fall of Lyman is one piece of the jigsaw of the wider battle of the Donbas.

Further south, Russian troops are putting pressure on the town of Bakhmut, attempting to sever the road north to Lysychansk.

Here the Ukrainians are holding the line, but they are under pressure. President Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine have had to be checked with each passing week.

Having been humiliated in his attempt to capture Kyiv, his troops have also tried and failed to encircle Kharkiv.

Ukrainian forces drove them back across the border in another stunning reversal, propelled largely by superior western supplied weapons.

So now Russia is concentrating its fire power on towns like Lyman, Bakhmut and Sievierodonetsk.

Now there is no rapid blitzkrieg to capture large swathes of territory, just an attritional slog to grind out an advance, using heavy weapons and multiple rocket systems to flatten any town that resists.

Much of the frontline now follows the natural frontier of rivers like the Donets.

Last bridge out of Lyman flattened by Ukrainian troops to try and halt Russian advance. Credit: ITV News

The tempo of this war is slowing to a funereal rhythm of duelling artillery, with success measured in yards, not miles.

While Russia is making gains, it is coming at a heavy cost, and its supply lines are being stretched along with the morale of its exhausted troops.

The battle of the Donbas is only just beginning, but it may last for many months.