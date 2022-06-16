UK records hottest day of the year as temperatures exceed 29C

ITV News' Lewis Warner reports from a Worcestershire lido experiencing its busiest day of the year so far

The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in the UK, with temperatures reaching a scorching 29.3C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens, according to the Met Office.

It surpasses the previous hottest day of the year on Wednesday when 28.2C was recorded at Kew Gardens.

The record is expected to be broken again on Friday, when highs of 34C are forecast in some areas, prompting the Met Office to warn of a "rare" climate change event.

The previous high of 28.2C was recorded on Wednesday at Kew Gardens in west London. Credit: PA

The south-east is forecast to sizzle tomorrow as the mercury rises to 34C, with 27-30C expected across most of England and Wales, meaning the country will be hotter than parts of Jamaica and the Maldives.

Britain’s highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976.

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency issued a level two heat health alert for a large part of southern and central England, with a level one alert in place for northern England.

Children enjoy the hot weather on Bridlington beach in Yorkshire. Credit: PA

On the four-level heat-health alert scale, which is designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures, level 1 is the lowest warning and is the minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months.

Level 2, called alert and readiness, is triggered as soon there is a 60% risk that temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

A heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

Experts – some whom attribute the heat to climate change – have warned people of the dangers surrounding the hot weather.

“Severe heat disrupts sleep, impairs cognitive performance and is associated with increased risk of suicide or hospital admission for mental illness," Dr Radhika Khosla, of the University of Oxford, said.

While much of the UK will be basking in the sun, some nations will not be so lucky to experience the high temperatures.

Paige Dawson, 28, in a huge field of poppies in flower in Bramford, Suffolk. Credit: PA

On Thursday, there will be patchy rain in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will turn heavier for western Scotland in the evening, according to the Met Office. The highest temperature Scotland can expect in the afternoon will be 22C, while Northern Ireland will struggle to get above 19C.

Jason Kelly, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said the “unusual” weather means temperatures are expected to be in the high teens or even low twenties overnight.

