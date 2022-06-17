Play Brightcove video

Starting out playing video games in their bedrooms and filming pranks, KSI and Logan Paul have become household names with appearances on TV, film and even in the boxing ring.

Social media can be a minefield for all of us, but the duo have been on the sharp end of online platforms more than once.

In an interview with ITV News, the stars have opened up on how social media has affected their lives and how difficult it is for young people to navigate.

