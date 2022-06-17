Boris Johnson's former ethics chief Lord Geidt said part of the reason for his resignation was that he could not be "party to advising on potential law breaking".

In his resignation letter on Thursday, Lord Geidt said a request from the prime minister to approve a plan to extend tariffs on steel imports was the final straw, as it could break World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

On Friday, after fevered speculation over other motives, he sought to clarify his position in a letter to Constitutional Affairs Select Committee Chair William Wragg.

"My letter has been interpreted to suggest that an important issue of principle was limited to some narrow and technical consideration of steel tariffs," the cross bench peer wrote.

"The cautious language of my letter may have failed adequately to explain the far wider scope of my objection."

Lord Geidt went on to write that the former Cabinet Secretary Lord Butler summed up his motivation for resigning accurately in a broadcast interview he gave on Thursday.

‘He [Lord Geidt] thought it odious and impossible that he should be asked to give cover on something that might be in breach of international law and he didn’t think that that was something that ought to be asked of him.

"This isn’t about steel. It’s about whether Lord Geidt should be asked to give advanced cover to the prime minister where there is contemplation of doing something that may be in breach of international law."

Lord Geidt said he had been narrowly clinging on as ministerial interests adviser over partygate but ultimately quit after being forced into an “impossible and odious” position by the prime minister.

In his letter to Mr Wragg, he suggested that he could not be connected to any potential breach of international law, in the form of WTO rules over Chinese steel tariffs being broken.

"Although explicit reference to international law was removed from the Ministerial Code in 2015, it is widely still held that a breach of international law would, in turn, represent a prima facie breach of the ministerial code.

"I could not be a party to advising on any potential law-breaking."

Downing Street responded to the resignation on Wednesday night, saying in a statement "we are surprised by this decision" and adding the government was "disappointed".