On our royal podcast: Charles' Rwanda row and an Andrew-less Garter Day

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss reports that Prince Charles called the government's Rwanda policy "appalling". They also talk about how, coincidentally, the Prince of Wales will be in the east African country next week for a royal visit.

The pair also chat about a last minute change that meant Prince Andrew was barred from a return to public life at the ceremony of Garter Knights.

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only.

