Boris Johnson has cancelled a meeting with northern Tories and flown to Kyiv for a summit with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The PM was expected to give a speech at a meeting of the Northern Research Group (NRG) in Doncaster but dropped out at the last minute without explanation.

Downing Street has now explained that his appearance at the NRG conference was cancelled so he could meet Ukraine's leader.

In a statement, Number 10 said he "offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days".

No 10 said international partners would be invited to host the programme, if the offer is accepted by Ukraine.

Mr Johnson posted a photograph with himself and his Ukrainian counterpart on Twitter, along with the caption: "Mr President, Volodymyr, it is good to be in Kyiv again."

But critics have accused Mr Johnson of using his close relationship with Mr Zelenskyy to distract from the intense political pressure he is under domestically.

The PM's ethics adviser quit on Wednesday in protest and there are two by-elections next week in seats previously held by Tories before they resigned, which the Conservative Party is widely expected to lose.

Lord Geidt, his former independent adviser on ministerial standards, told the prime minister in a letter that he was “disappointed” that the prime minister did not give a fuller account over how paying the fixed penalty notice did not breach the code.

He resigned over a separate issue, saying he was asked to consider measures that “risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the ministerial code".

“I can have no part in this”, Lord Geidt said in his resignation letter.

In a statement after his unannounced visit to Ukraine was revealed, Mr Johnson said: “My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail.

“As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted.

“That is why I have offered President Zelenskyy a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war –harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win.

“Two months on from my last visit, the Ukrainian grit, determination and resilience is stronger than ever, and I know that unbreakable resolve will long outlive the vain ambitions of President Putin.”