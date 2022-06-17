Remains of UK journalist Dom Phillips formally identified by police in Brazil

Brazilian police have confirmed one of the bodies found in the Amazon has been formally identified as British journalist Dom Phillips.

Two bodies were found earlier this week near where Mr Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira disappeared on June 5.

In a statement issued at the time Mr Phillips’ wife Alessandra Sampaio said: “This tragic outcome puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.

“Now we can bring them home and say goodbye with love. Today, we also begin our quest for justice. I hope that the investigations exhaust all possibilities and bring definitive answers on all relevant details as soon as possible.”

Federal police investigating the case have said the man who had been the prime suspect confessed on Tuesday night and detailed what had happened to Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira.

Investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes said Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, told officers he used a firearm to kill the men.

Previously, the Brazilian ambassador to the UK apologised to Mr Phillips’ family after they were incorrectly told his body had been found.

