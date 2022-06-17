Talks on for UK to potentially host Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Ukraine will not host next year's Eurovision Song Contest - meaning the UK is next in line to potentially stage competition.

The Ukrainian entry of Kalush Orchestra won the competition in Turin, Italy this year and it is traditional that the winning country hosts the event the following year. However, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has stated that following a “full assessment and feasibility study” they have concluded that the “security and operational guarantees” required to host the event cannot be fulfilled by Ukraine’s public broadcaster, UA:PBC. The EBU has said that it is beginning discussions with the BBC to potentially host the event in 2023 as they were the runners up.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts,” the EBU added.

The BBC has said it will "of course discuss the BBC hosting" the competition.

“We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want," the broadcaster said.

"Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

