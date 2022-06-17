The announcement by Britain's second busiest airport, Gatwick, will spark a stream of flight cancellation notifications from airlines.

Hundreds of departures a day in the peak summer months will be cut - now anyone with a booking will want to know: will my booking go ahead?

Gatwick won’t be contacting you - but your airline will and it should happen quickly.

In many cases, your airline will be able to book you onto another flight. If that’s not possible, you will be refunded.

Travellers have suffered lengthy queues, delays and last-minute cancellations at UK airports in recent weeks. Credit: PA

Compensation payments are unlikely because the whole aim of this is to give more advance warning to passengers.

Even if you are not flying from Gatwick, this may affect your holiday.

Similar announcements are likely from other airports, because all of them have been told to review their summer schedules.

If you were hoping for a last-minute bargain flight - the chances have just drastically reduced.

As more flights are cancelled, the remaining departures will fill rapidly.

Do you have a flight booked from Gatwick in the next couple of months and are you worried it may be affected? Have you already had your flight disrupted from there?

