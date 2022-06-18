President Joe Biden falls off bike while cycling in Delaware

Play Brightcove video

Joe Biden fell off his bicycle as he was stopping to speak to a crowd of Rehoboth Beach residents in Delaware.

The US President had been on a bike ride with his wife Jill Biden. The couple were spending their weekend in the area, where they own a beach house.

A video shows the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his tumble.

Security personnel had crowded around Mr Biden while he made his way to his feet, before he declared he was "good."