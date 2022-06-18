Union leaders have confirmed that next week’s rail and Tube strikes will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it had held last-ditch discussions in the past few weeks at senior levels with Network Rail, train operators and London Underground.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "Despite the best efforts of our negotiators no viable settlements to the disputes have been created."

He confirmed that strikes at Network Rail and 13 train operators will go ahead on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, and on London Underground on Tuesday.

The action by tens of thousands of rail workers will cripple services for most of the week.

Mr Lynch said: "It has to be restated that the source of these disputes is the decision by the Tory government to cut £4bn of funding from our transport systems – £2bn from national rail and £2bn from Transport for London."

Mr Lynch said thousands of jobs were being cut across the rail networks and workers were facing below-inflation pay rises.

"In the face of this massive attack on our people the RMT cannot be passive."