The Prime Minister has refused to say if he will replace his ethics adviser after Lord Geidt resigned from the role earlier in the week.

Having initially published only a brief statement signalling he was quitting, Lord Geidt has since expanded on the reasons behind his decision.

In a letter released on Friday night, the former adviser on ministerial interests said he could not be "party to advising on potential law breaking".

Earlier in the week Boris Johnson's spokesperson the PM was reviewing the position and could abolish it. But asked if that was the case by broadcasters on Saturday, Mr Johnson refused to say if he was considering abolish the role.

Asked twice to directly answer the question, the PM said: "There you're ahead of me."

In his initial resignation letter to No 10, Lord Geidt said Mr Johnson had forced him into an "impossible and odious" position, with a request for advice which he thought would have amounted to a breach of the ministerial code.

The response set out from the prime minister indicated that this was over a plan to extend steel tariffs, which would have potentially broke World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

Lord Geidt clarified his position in a letter to Constitutional Affairs Select Committee Chair William Wragg on Friday.

"My letter has been interpreted to suggest that an important issue of principle was limited to some narrow and technical consideration of steel tariffs," the cross bench peer wrote.

"The cautious language of my letter may have failed adequately to explain the far wider scope of my objection."

Lord Geidt went on to write that the former Cabinet Secretary Lord Butler summed up his motivation for resigning accurately in a broadcast interview he gave on Thursday.

Lord Butler had said: "He [Lord Geidt] thought it odious and impossible that he should be asked to give cover on something that might be in breach of international law and he didn’t think that that was something that ought to be asked of him.

"This isn’t about steel. It’s about whether Lord Geidt should be asked to give advanced cover to the prime minister where there is contemplation of doing something that may be in breach of international law."

Downing Street responded to the resignation on Wednesday night, saying in a statement "we are surprised by this decision" and adding the government was "disappointed".

Lord Geidt's exit comes after he told MPs it was "reasonable" to suggest Mr Johnson broke the code by being fined by police for breaching Covid laws.

In his letter, he said he was "disappointed" the PM did not give a fuller account over how paying the fixed penalty notice did not breach the code.