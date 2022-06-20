Five British nationals released from detention in Afghanistan

Five British nationals who travelled to Afghanistan against official government advice have been released from detention in the country, the foreign secretary has announced. Making the announcement on Twitter on Monday, Liz Truss said they would “soon be reunited with their families”. She said: “Pleased the UK has secured the release of five British nationals detained in Afghanistan. “I am grateful for the hard work of British diplomats to secure this outcome.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign office said the British nationals had no role in the UK government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to the country against official travel advice.

No names or personal details were disclosed.

“We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of five British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws, and offer their assurance of future good conduct. “The UK government regrets this episode.”

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, replacing the western-backed government with their own officials, after a rapid takeover of Kabul last August.

