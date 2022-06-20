Play Brightcove video

'To pull it off is so incredibly special'

The new US Open champion has told ITV News about the incredible shot that won him his first major title.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated a dream come true after holding his nerve to secure his maiden major title in the 122nd US Open at Brookline.

And he produced a moment of magic to get there, with a precision shot from a sandy pit landing almost perfectly in the green and well within putting distance.

“Yeah, I wasn’t looking forward to it, I’ll be honest,” he told ITV News, looking back on his shot.

“It was something that I’ve struggled with this year and, looking back now, it’s definitely the best shot I’ve ever hit in my career.

“Under the circumstances and the pressure that was around it, to pull it off is so incredibly special.”

The 27-year-old from Sheffield joins 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus as the only players to have won the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

Nicklaus achieved the feat at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972, while Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013 with his brother Alex on the bag.

“Any time you’re sharing a record with Jack Nicklaus, it’s unbelievable,” Fitzpatrick said after winning the title.

“So for me to have that as well is incredible. He called me up at the presentation to congratulate me. Coming from someone like that, it means the world.”