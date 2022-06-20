Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in traffic this week as train passengers switch to road transport as rail strikes bring large parts of the country's train network to a halt and severely disrupt the rest of it.

The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.

Drivers in Scotland and Wales are expected to face long queues as most railway lines there will be closed during the industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday as workers take part in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The M74, M8 and A9 in Scotland and the M4, A55, A5, and A483 in Wales could see severe traffic, according to the AA.

Even through the rail strikes are set for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, delays and cancellations look likely on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with many trains out of place.

Travellers in London will be hit by a double-whammy on Tuesday, with a tube strike also taking place.

With one day left until the strikes are set to take place, union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail (NR) and 13 train operators will strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with only around one in five trains running and disruption to services on days following the action.

The RMT and Unite is also holding a 24-hour walkout on London Underground which will cause huge disruption to the Tube.

The TUC is calling on the Westminster government to adopt a positive role in the dispute, saying it was “inflaming tensions” with comments such as threatening to “revoke” workers’ legal rights.

The union organisation said rail workers in Wales have reached agreements with rail operators on pay and job protections while in Scotland there are “meaningful negotiations” taking place.

The TUC claimed ministers in Westminster were insisting on imposing cuts and planning to change the law so that employers can draft in agency workers in during industrial action, which it added was reminiscent of the action recently taken by P&O.

Frances O'Grady has said that nobody took strike action lightly. Credit: PA

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The government has the power to help end this dispute but rather than working in good faith to find a negotiated settlement, ministers are inflaming tensions and trying to pitch worker against worker.

"Instead of threatening to do a P&O on these workers and rip up their rights, ministers should be getting people around the table to help agree a fair deal.”

Ms O’Grady said nobody takes strike action lightly but maintained that rail staff have been left with “no other option”.

“Many rail staff who will be hit hardest – such as caterers and cleaners – are on low and average earnings. It’s insulting to ask them to take yet another real-terms pay cut when rail companies took £500 million in profits during the pandemic.

“If these cuts go ahead thousands of safety-critical and frontline jobs will be lost, with train services at risk too.

“We need a better vision for the future of rail than commuters packed on unsafe trains like sardines.”

The London North Eastern Railway is among the lines that will face disruption during the strikes. Credit: PA

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Strikes should always be the last resort, not the first, so it is hugely disappointing and premature that the RMT is going ahead with industrial action.

"The government committed £16 billion – or £600 per household – to keep our railways running throughout the pandemic while ensuring not a single worker lost their job.

"The railway is still on life support, with passenger numbers 25% down and anything that drives away even more of them risks killing services and jobs.

"Train travel for millions more people is now a choice, not a necessity. Strikes stop our customers choosing rail and they might never return.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the RMT had been “gunning” for industrial action for weeks and accused it of “punishing” millions of “innocent people” who will be affected by the strikes.

“Of course, it is a reality that if we can’t get these railways modernised, if we can’t get the kind of efficiency that will mean that they can work on behalf of the travelling public, then of course it is jeopardising the future of the railway itself,” he told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.

Rail Delivery Group chair Steve Montgomery told the BBC talks will continue on Monday, adding: “We do want to offer them something but we have to have reform.

“There is room for compromise. We have got to work together, but we can resolve it. This is resolvable.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware of the cost-of-living pressures being felt by workers and families across the UK.

“Every business wants to support their staff and the railway is no exception.

“But, as an industry we have to change our ways of working and improve productivity to help pay our own way – the alternatives of asking taxpayers to shoulder the burden or passengers to pay higher fares when they too are feeling the pinch simply isn’t fair.”

An AA route planner spokesperson said: “Even though the strike is for three days, many travellers will give up on the trains for the whole week.“

It coincides with big events like Glastonbury and the Goodwood Festival of Speed, so drivers not going to those locations are advised to give the areas a wide berth.

“Generally we predict a big increase in traffic in Scotland, Wales and major routes across the UK.

“The impact will be slightly cushioned by record fuel prices deterring some and more commuters deciding to work from home but congestion will still be a problem.”

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said the strikes will “inevitably lead to the roads being used more”.

He went on: “Major city routes as well as those serving the home counties are likely to see some of the biggest increases in traffic volumes as, even if rail lines are still open, there will be significantly fewer trains running.

“With strikes like these planned it’s perhaps little wonder that so many drivers across the country are dependent on their vehicles.“Traffic jams aside, using a car often turns out to be the most practical and reliable way of getting around.”