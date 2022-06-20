The UK is bracing for a round of mass rail and Tube strikes this week with festival-goers and sports fans facing lengthy delays and queues while heading to a series of major events.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Network Rail and 13 train operators will strike on Tuesday June 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25.

Transport for London (TfL) has also warned against travel on the capital's Tube services on Tuesday, when workers plan to walk out.

During the three days of strikes, there will be significantly fewer trains running and a reduced service across the rail network on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The strikes and the fallout from them threaten widespread travel disruption during a number of much-awaited summer events, including Glastonbury festival, sporting events and Armed Forces Day on June 25.

People travelling to the following events are advised to consider alternative travel options - but motorists have also been warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to the roads.

Glastonbury Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the world famous festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary beginning on June 22 and ending June 26.

However, festival-goers face difficulties arriving at the site in Pilton.

Great Western Railway, which operates the route between London Paddington and Castle Cary close to the festival, has said it “plans to maintain timetabled trains” throughout the course of the week.

Glastonbury will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Credit: PA

It added: “Some services might be subject to alterations to train times and we will be in contact with customers who have already booked seats on board those trains.”

National Express, the official coach partner of the festival, will carry more than 30,000 music fans to and from the site but a spokeswoman warned of congestion in the surrounding area.

“Demand for coach travel is high with a significant increase in both enquiries and bookings on our scheduled network on and around the dates of the strikes, including on routes that provide travel to Glastonbury,” she said.

“We are working hard to increase availability to meet additional demand where possible. Seats are selling fast, so the advice is to check services and book in advance.

“We do expect and are prepared to be busy but also recommend that customers allow plenty of time when planning their journey.”

For those planning to drive, the festival warns of additional traffic and advised the quietest times to arrive by car are between 9pm on Tuesday evening and 4am on Wednesday morning.

"The busiest times to arrive are from 4am to 12 noon on Wednesday" and "traffic is likely to be flowing more freely after 5pm on Wednesday," it added.

For more information visit Glastonbury's "getting here" webpage.

Goodwood Festival of Speed

The famous four-day festival, including the annual hill climb with some of the world's rarest cars, will take place between Thursday June 23 and Sunday 26 on the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex.

Goodwood usually advises visitors to get the train from London Waterloo to Chichester, followed by a shuttle bus service between 7am and 8pm.

However, the festival has advised for those choosing to drive, it has made "suitable" arrangements to manage the influx of traffic.

The festival says: "Goodwood would like to reassure customers that enhanced traffic management measures will be in place at this year’s Festival of Speed.

"Although we anticipate an increase in those choosing to drive to the event, we are making suitable arrangements for traffic control and parking, to accommodate all guests making their way to the site."

More information here.

England v New Zealand

England will play New Zealand in the third and final match of a June test series between June 23-27 at Leeds' Headingley stadium.

The match will take place on two of the major strike days - Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 meaning train service will be dramatically reduced on those days, while delays will be expected on Friday 24 and Sunday 26.

England's Joe Root bats during day two of the cinch Third Test match at the Emerald Headingley. Credit: PA

By bus:

First Buses run frequently and can take you to and from Headingley from the city centre.

Services 19 and 19A – buses every 15 minutes

City Centre stops:Stand F7 on York Street opposite Leeds Bus StationStand K13 on KirkgateStand K17 on Duncan StreetStand S10 outside Leeds Railway StationStand D on Infirmary StreetStand Y10 opposite the Central LibraryStand Y14 opposite the Combined Courts

Service 56 – buses every 10 minutesCity Centre stopsStand G6 on EastgateStand J1 on Albion Street

By car

Headingley says: "There are two basic routes to reach Headingley, the first being from the South, avoiding the City Centre, and the second from the North via the Leeds Outer Ring Road."

It adds: "A small number of car parking spaces will be made available in either car park K or car park F on a first come first served basis. Please check the matchday information for the game for more information on availability.

"For internationals at Headingley, a park and stride will be in operation from Becketts park. More details will be available in the matchday information ahead of each fixture."

You can find driving routes for Headingley here.

UK Athletics Championships

One of the biggest events on the British athletics calendar will take place between June 24-26 at Manchester Regional Arena.

Great Britain's Jodie Williams (right) winning the women's 200m final at the 2021 UK Athletics Championships.

By bus

The arena is on the Etihad Campus next to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, with frequent bus services running there from Manchester City Centre.

The 216, 217, 230 and 231 services run to the Etihad Stadium from the north side of Piccadilly Gardens. The 216 service departs approximately every 10 -15 minutes.

By Metrolink

"A fast and frequent tram service runs straight to a dedicated tram stop, Etihad Campus, which is next to the Arena. Metrolink services run between Ashton-under-Lyne and Manchester every 10 minutes," says UK Athletics.

By car

The Arena is accessible from all major highways and spectator car parking will be available free of charge in the Blue Car Park.

As you reach Manchester, follow the signs for Sportcity. The arena can be accessed from the A6010 Alan Turing Way, M11 3DU. A map of the site can be found at Etihad Stadium Map with Postcodes.

Gigs in Hyde Park

London's Hyde Park is hosting two important events this week, including a show by Sir Elton John on June 24, while the Rolling Stones' gig will take place the following day on June 25.

TfL's planned walkout is on Tuesday, June 21, meaning the Tube will be operating on the days of the events.

However, Tube and bus services are expected to be busier than usual with half of Britain’s rail lines closed during the strikes on June 21, 23 and 25.