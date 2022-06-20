Retired British barrister feared dead after going missing in Seychelles

A British tourist is feared dead after going missing in the Seychelles.

Named in reports as Peter Clement, a retired barrister, he was last seen little more than a month ago at 11.45am on May 15.

According to local media, his belongings and travel documents were left intact in his hotel room and the weather had been so severe that it is unlikely he would be found alive.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed they are “supporting the family of a British man missing in the Seychelles” and that they are in contact with the local authorities.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

His former London legal firm, Two Harcourt Buildings, posted a statement on its website announcing his death – though this does not appear to have been confirmed by authorities.

“It is with deep shock and sadness that we must announce the loss of our dear friend, colleague and former head of chambers Peter Clement,” the statement reads.

“He had recently retired after an illustrious career at the criminal bar, practising from 2 Harcourt Buildings for over 30 years

“Before joining chambers he was a captain in the army legal service and served in Northern Ireland.

“He was much loved and respected by everyone in chambers and also among his many friends at the criminal bar. He will be deeply missed.”