Play Brightcove video

The civil rights lawyer is now the subject of a documentary following his efforts to stop discrimination, ITV News' Rishi Davda reports

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump gets up to 500 calls a day, all seeking his aid with matters of discrimination after he helped secure justice for the family of George Floyd.

His work however is only just beginning, as his office receives "a George Floyd call" every other month, where a black person has been wrongfully killed.

The civil rights leader's work on the George Floyd case, and others like it, is the subject of a new documentary called Civil.

He hopes the case, and others he has handled, will set an example for communities.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Crump said: "You try to take cases that shock your conscious, because you can't take all of them - we get 500 calls a day.

"You try to do the most that you can to have a larger impact of larger society,

"We get a George Floyd call almost every other month, where a black person has been killed in a shocking fashion.

"I want my daughter and I want other young children of colour to know that we fought for them.

"They were not insignificant, they were not irrelevant and they were not inferior."

Now known as 'Black America's Attorney General', a title that while not official, means that he will continue to "go fight for those who are marginalised, disenfranchised and victimised."He added: "The world saw these tragedies and the world said, that no we have to speak up for humanities sake. This is not just an issue that happens in America.

"Once you see the video of George Floyd being tortured to death, you can't un-see it, so that's why it has such a profound impact.

"Everywhere around the world, people were saying until we get justice for George Floyd. None of us can breathe."

In the documentary, Mr Crump talks about how witnessed his cousins and siblings entering the criminal justice system at an early age, something that motivated him to take a different path.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The film has been directed by cinematographer Nadia Hallgren, who also directed Michelle Obama’s documentary Becoming.

Struck by the reach of Mr Floyd's story, she said: "It's something we really wanted to include in the film, it was really emotional watching the global outpouring of support for George Floyd being here in America.

"It was that global pressure that was put on America that made us say 'we have to do something different, this is a turning point."Knowing that his is a fight that won't be won overnight, he refuses to back down from his mission, Mr Crump added: "We have to continue to inspire young people to know, we will win this war.

"It won't be easy, and it won't happen overnight. The enemies of equality will not win this war."