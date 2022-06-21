Eastenders actress Jessie Wallace has expressed “deep regret” after reports emerged she was arrested over the weekend for disorderly conduct.

A BBC spokesperson said Ms Wallace, who plays the role of Kat Slater, has been spoken to by senior bosses and “issued a clear warning.”

She is reported to have assaulted a police officer on a drunken night out in the Suffolk town and later released without charge.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”

Footage taken by witnesses appears to show two police officers handcuffing the actress and escorting her away.

The incident is understood to have taken place after the actress attended a Madness gig in Thetford Forest, Suffolk, on Saturday evening.

BBC chiefs are reportedly weighing up 'all options' as they consider the stars future.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew's Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution."

It follows a separate event back in 2020, were the actress had to be briefly written out of the show by producers after an incident while filming.

She had also been found guilty of drink driving back in 2003, for which she received a three-year ban and had to pay a £1,000 fine.