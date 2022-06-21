The Women's Euro 2022 is the first time the tournament has been held in England since 2005.

Excitement across the country is building up as fans hope for the women's team to mirror the success of the men's squad in last year's competition, when they narrowly lost to Italy in the finals on penalties.

Here is everything you need to know about Euro 2022:

When do the Euro's start?

The tournament kicks off at Old Trafford on July 6, and will comprise of 31 matches.

England will be joined by 15 other countries in a bid to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Where can I watch the matches?

Every England and Northern Ireland game will be shown live on BBC One. Almost all games are on BBC One or BBC Two, with all 31 matches available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. BBC Radio 5 Live will also have commentary on certain fixtures.

Who is hosting this year's tournament?

England will host Euro 2022 having made an unchallenged bid for the rights.

This year's tournament will be hosted by England for its fourth time, as the country were outright hosts in 2005 and co-hosts in 1984 and 1995.

The full list of stadiums are: Wembley (London), Brentford Community Stadium (London), Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester), Old Trafford (Manchester), Bramall Lane (Sheffield), St Mary's Stadium (Southampton), Amex Stadium (Brighton), Stadium MK (Milton Keynes), New York Stadium (Rotherham) and Leigh Sports Village (Leigh).

Tickets are still available to watch some of the games here.

A young England fan asking for England's Ellen White's boots after the final whistle in a women's international friendly ahead of the Euros. Credit: PA

Who has qualified for the competition?

England (hosts),

Netherlands (holders)

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Belgium

Sweden

Austria

Denmark

Norway

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Finland

Iceland

Portugal (replaced Russia, which was banned from the competition over the Ukraine war)

The 16 sides were drawn into four groups of four, with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase.

What does England's group stage schedule look like?

England are in Group A alongside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.

Wednesday July 6 - England vs Austria: kick off 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday July 11 - England v Norway: kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Friday July 15 - England v Northern Ireland: kick off 8pm, St Mary's, Southampton

What does Northern Ireland's group stage schedule look like?

Thursday July 7 - Northern Ireland v Norway: kick off 8pm, St Mary's, Southampton

Monday July 11 - Northern Ireland v Austria: kick off 8pm, Amex stadium, Brighton

Friday July 15 - Northern Ireland v England: kick off 8pm. St Mary's, Southampton

Some Northern Ireland players applaud the fans after the Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match in Belfast came to an end. Credit: PA

What has England's previous Euro performances been like?

The England team are seeking glory on home soil this summer after going as far as the semi-finals at their last three major tournaments.

The squad last lost to then-hosts Holland in the semi-finals of the 2017 Euros.

Who are some players to watch out for?

England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman chose her 23-woman squad in June, made up of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders, and seven forward players.

Earlier in June, Lauren Hemp, 21, was named winner of the PFA accolade for a third successive season, having scored 21 goals for Manchester City last season.

Lauren Hemp is feeling confident about her capabilities ahead of the major tournament. Credit: PA

The forward, who played for Great Britain at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, has been tipped to shine for the Lionesses at this summer’s home Euros.

England's all-time leading goalscorer and Manchester City forward Ellen White will be going to her third successive Euros.

One of the world's leading strikers, she is among the players with plenty of tournament experience who can help guide some of the younger members of the team.