How will train services change on Wednesday after the rail strike?

Britain’s train services will continue to be disrupted on Wednesday due to the knock-on effects of Tuesday’s strike.

Roads will likely remain more congested than usual and train services, where they are running, will begin later than usual.

Here's what you need to know about the state of travel on Wednesday.

How many trains will run on Wednesday?

Only around 60% of the 20,000 normal weekday services will be able to operate.

Why are timetables not returning to normal if there is no strike on Wednesday?

Walkouts by signallers and control room staff who would usually work overnight from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning means trains will leave depots later than normal, delaying the start of services.

So what is this going to change for Wednesday?

Trains normally leave depots between around 3am and 4am and passenger services usually begin between around 5am and 6am.

But on Wednesday, the process of taking trains out of depots will only begin when signallers on daytime shifts start work at 6-6.30am.

This means no passenger services will run before 6.30am.

Passengers at Euston station in London on Tuesday Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

How long will the start of services be delayed?

It is expected to take up to four hours in some locations.

In London, services will increase quickly as trains do not have to travel long distances from depots to stations.

But it will take several hours in remote locations.

Will services eventually return to normal on Wednesday?

Network Rail said that “even during the day the service will stay thinner” than usual and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than normal.

What about Thursday?

It will be a similar picture to Tuesday.

Around 20% of services will run and just half of lines will be open, only between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Is there any chance strikes planned for Thursday and Saturday will be called off?

Talks between the RMT, Network Rail and train companies will resume on Wednesday in a bid to avoid further disruption this week.

Passengers are, however, still being urged to check with train operators for updates to services.