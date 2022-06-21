Is strike action about to spread to the whole public sector?

The UK is enduring the biggest rail strikes since 1989 and there are serious concerns railway walkouts could spread to the whole public sector as workers demand better pay amid soaring inflation.

Britain hasn't seen a general strike - where all or almost sectors strike collectively - since 1926, but there is a spiralling cost-of-living crisis and workers across the UK are struggling to make ends meet on their stagnant wages.

Prices are rising at a rate not experienced in 40 years - the last time inflation hit the current rate of 9% was in 1982.

Just three year's before that was the infamous 'Winter of Discontent' in 1978/1979 where the UK experienced widespread strikes in protest at the Labour government's imposition of pay caps.

Rubbish piled up in the streets as refuse collectors walked out and there were even reports of dead bodies remaining unburied due to a gravedigger strike.

There are now fears a "Summer of Discontent" will play out over the coming months, with teachers, nurses, NHS workers and barristers all threatening to strike.

Rubbish piled up in Leicester Square amid strikes in the Winter of Discontent in 1978/79. Credit: PA

Railway workers

Around 80% of Britain's railways are closed as Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail (NR) and 13 train operators will strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Like other unions considering strikes, they want their wages to grow at a rate closer to that of inflation.

The RMT says it has been unable to secure a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies and there has been no acceptable pay proposals from employers.

General Secretary Mick Lynch has suggested strikes could be regularly repeated for months until a settlement is reached.

He is blaming the government for "unacceptable" pay offers because it funds Network Rail and rail operators and signs off on wage increases.

But Boris Johnson has urged commuters to "stay the course", suggesting to his ministers at Cabinet that Britons must endure these strikes and perhaps more in order to beat the union and reform the railways.

Teachers

Two key teaching unions are considering balloting members over strike action if a significant pay increase is not offered.

The National Education Union (NEU) said a letter will be sent to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday saying the union is prepared to ballot its members if a pay rise more in line with inflation is not offered.

However, a ballot will not be called until Mr Zahawi responds to the conclusions of the School Teachers’ Review Body report, which is expected to be released at the end of the school year.

The union said an initial indicative ballot would be taken, followed by a formal ballot if the first result suggests members support strike action.

NASUWT leaders have also called for a 12% pay increase for teachers this year, and said it will ballot members in England, Wales and Scotland for industrial action if its demands are not met.

A pay award for 2022/23 is due in November.

NHS staff

Unison, which represents workers across the NHS, warned staff would leave if they did not receive a fair pay increase, as its general secretary suggested there could be walkouts.

NHS nurses backed strikes in a vote in December 2021 but failed to secure the 50% turnout required before industrial action can take place.

Rising inflation and restraint on public sector pay has sparked fears that another ballot could be more successful, leading to a walkout among NHS staff.

Christina McAnea, Unison general secretary, said: “The Government has a simple choice, either it makes a sensible pay award, investing in staff and services and reducing delays for patients, or it risks a potential dispute, growing workforce shortages and increased suffering for the sick.”

Chairman of the NHS Confederation Victor Adebowale warned a real-terms pay rise for the lowest paid NHS staff was needed to avoid “a worsening of the NHS workforce crisis”.

Separately, a health staff working in the NHS but employed by a private company have voted to strike in a dispute over pay and holidays.

Unison said its members working for OCS at Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Trust, including porters, caterers and cleaners, had overwhelmingly backed action.

The 50 staff work for the healthcare facilities firm at eight NHS sites across Lancashire. They are asking for the same sick pay and annual holiday as staff directly employed by the NHS.

Barristers

Barristers unhappy about legal aid funding have voted to strike next week.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts would begin on Monday, with action lasting weeks.

Any disruption to criminal court cases is likely to have a knock-on effect on the current case backlog.

Latest figures from HM Courts and Tribunals Service show there were 358,076 outstanding cases at magistrates’ courts, and 58,271 outstanding cases at crown courts, as of April 2022.

The strike action is intended to last for four weeks, beginning with walkouts on Monday June 27 and Tuesday June 28, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

It means that cases at which barristers are required are likely to have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

Barristers are expected to stage picket lines outside court, including at the Old Bailey in London and at crown courts in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Manchester.