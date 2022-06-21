Play Brightcove video

Commuters from around the country react to the strike action

Passengers are facing the biggest strike by rail workers for a generation, with only a fifth of services estimated to run and half of lines closed.

Tuesday was the first three days of industrial action planned for this week. London was also hit by tube strikes on Tuesday too.

There were scenes of empty train stations alongside crowded buses, and busier than usual roads as people turned to alternate ways of getting about their day.

Some spoke in support of the strike, or at least the right to do so, while others complained that, though they were sympathetic to the cause, now was not the right time for industrial action.