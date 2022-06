Usually crowded stations across the country stand empty on Tuesday, as the biggest rail strike in a generation gets underway over pay, jobs and conditions.

ITV News brings you the strike in pictures.

A quiet Glasgow Central Station, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike. Credit: PA

A lone commuter stands in front of the departures board at London's Euston station on Tuesday morning. Credit: PA

Birmingham New Street station stood all but empty on Tuesday morning. Credit: PA

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on a picket line outside Euston station in London. Credit: PA

Helicopter footage from across London shows empty platforms and lines of trains not in use for the day

Play Brightcove video

The picket line outside Dover Priory Station. Credit: PA

Passengers wait at Great Malvern train station in Worcestershire. Credit: PA

Passengers wait at a bus stop outside Clapham Junction station in south-west London. Credit: PA