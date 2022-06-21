The strict new rules for British holidaymakers travelling to Spain

Spain is one of the most popular destinations for British holidaymakers seeking some sun and sea.

But the country has long suffered from a minority of tourists who disrespect local culture and engage in anti-social behaviour, even if unintentional.

This has prompted a growing number of Spanish towns and cities to tighten up laws ahead of this summer - which is expected to be an extremely busy season after Covid rules were eased.

Here are some of the new rules British holidaymakers travelling to Spain should look out for:

Changing beach rules

Vigo, in the Galicia region of north-west Spain, has updated beach regulations for this summer season, as part of a drive to clean up local hotspots, often popular with tourists.

The region's council has, for example, made the use of the outdoor space for lavatory purposes an offence, which carries a maximum fine of £650.

"Physiological evacuations in the sea or on the beach" will constitute a breach of health and hygiene laws, the new regulations say.

Fines for using soap in water on the beach, using grills or gas cylinders, or discarding litter of any kind in the sand are also among Vigo's beach bylaws.

Javea in Alicante has banned smoking on all of its beaches to improve environmental protection on the coast, just as Barcelona city council did last year.

At all Spanish beach showers, it is illegal to wash with soap and shampoo and you can be fined up to £620 if caught doing so.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Dress codes

Eleven seaside restaurants on the popular holiday island of Mallorca have banned tourists wearing certain clothes associated with “drunken tourism”.

In these restaurants, most of which are in the Playa de Palma, shirtless, costumed or football-jersey-clad travellers will no longer be admitted entry, according to Juan Miguel Ferrer, the chief executive of Palma Beach.

Swimwear, trunks and novelty accessories bought from roadside vendors - such as gold chains - are also said to be banned.

"Since May 10, we’ve been suffering the arrival of large groups of tourists who are only looking to get drunk in the streets, or on the seafront or even on the beach,” Mr Ferrer said.

“You’re not going to come here in beach clothes or come straight from drinking in the streets."

Many parts of Spain have also clamped down on people walking around the streets bare-chested.

People face a maximum fine of around £250 in Barcelona and Mallorca, for example.

Some local councils will also impose fines if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or the adjacent streets, according to travel advice issued by the UK government.

Alcohol consumption

In April, tourists were told that alcohol consumption in all-inclusive hotels in parts of the Balearic Islands in Spain was to become capped. Under the rules - which apply to Magaluf, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and San Antonio in Ibiza - guests can only drink alcohol during mealtimes.

Tourists walk on the street at in Magaluf, Calvia, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca. Credit: AP

There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these will only be provided during lunch and dinner. The law also prohibits “off-licence” sales between 9:30pm and 8am.

You can find more foreign travel advice for Spain here.