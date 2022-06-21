X Factor singer Tom Mann has been left heartbroken after his fiancée Danielle Hampson died suddenly on their wedding day.

Mann, who appeared on the show while competing with band Stereo Kicks in 2014, announced the tragic news on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of Hampson and the couple's eight-month-old son, Bowie, Mann said she had passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak.

"I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle."

The singer vowed to wear his wedding ring as a sign of his "unconditional love" for his fiancée, adding he would muster his strength to raise their son.

"I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted," he said.

"I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

"The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person," Mann added.

"My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Want more from the world of entertainment? Listen and subscribe to Unscripted

Friends from the music world flocked to pay their respects, with Lewis Capaldi commenting: "Love you brother."

Ellie Goulding wrote: "I’m thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxxx"

The singer Gabrielle Aplin said: "Oh Tom I’m so devastated for you all. I am so so sorry. Sending so much love and strength to your and your little boy xxx"