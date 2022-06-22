Hundreds dead and scores injured after powerful earthquake hits Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake has killed at least 255 people and left scores of others injured in eastern Afghanistan, authorities have said.

On Wednesday morning, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck 27 miles from the south-eastern city of Khost, near the Pakistani border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

The news agency’s director-general, Abdul Wahid Rayan, wrote on Twitter that 90 houses have been destroyed in Paktika and dozens of people are believed to remain trapped under the rubble.

In just one district of the neighbouring Khost province, the earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured over 95 others, local officials said.

A majority of the confirmed deaths were in the eastern province of Paktika, interior ministry official Salahuddin Ayubi said.

There are now warnings that the death toll will rise further still without urgent government help.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter.

“We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe.”

From Kabul, Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund convened an emergency meeting at the Presidential Palace to coordinate the relief effort for victims in Paktika and Khost.

Shaking was felt by some 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.