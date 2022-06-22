Teaching union threatens to strike with demand for inflation-beating pay rise

The UK's biggest teaching union is threatening to strike over "alarmingly low" wages, as it demands for an inflation-beating pay rise for educators.

The National Education Union has written to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, telling him he must show school staff they are valued by providing "undifferentiated inflation-plus pay rises for all teachers".

If a sufficient offer is not provided by the autumn term, the union says it will ballot its members on "their willingness to take industrial action".

"We will strongly be encouraging them to vote yes," the union said, "we can no longer stand by while you run education and educators into the ground".

The latest figures put UK inflation at a 40-year high of 9.1%, suggesting the union would want a pay rise above that rate.

Teaching union NASUWT has also called for a 12% pay increase for teachers this year, and said it will ballot members in England, Wales and Scotland for industrial action if its demands are not met.

It is understood ballots on teachers would not be called until Mr Zahawi responds to the conclusions of the School Teachers’ Review Body report, expected to be released at the end of the school year.

A pay award for 2022/23 is due in November.

The NEU says Mr Zahawi told the pay review body teachers should get a 3% pay rise, but inflation has "increased dramatically" since then.

The rate of consumer prices index inflation rose from 9% in April to 9.1% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

The change was in large part driven by the increase in food prices, which added more than 0.2 percentage points to the inflation number, according to statisticians.

Last week, the Bank of England warned inflation was on track to reach 11% later this year, with gas and electricity prices continuing to soar.

“Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

“Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year, and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices.

“The price of goods leaving factories rose at their fastest rate in 45 years, driven by widespread food price rises, while the cost of raw materials leapt at their fastest rate on record.”

Teachers are not the only public sector profession demanding a pay rise to help them deal with the cost of living crisis- their threat of industrial action comes amid the UK-wide rail strikes which closed 80% of train services this week.

Barristers have already agreed to strike from next week in a dispute over legal aid funding.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts would begin on Monday, with action lasting weeks.

It means that cases at which barristers are required are likely to have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

Barristers are expected to stage picket lines outside court, including at the Old Bailey in London and at crown courts in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Manchester.

The strike action is intended to last for four weeks, beginning with walkouts on Monday June 27 and Tuesday June 28, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

And NHS staff are also considering walkouts.

Unison, which represents workers across the NHS, warned staff would leave if they did not receive a fair pay increase.

NHS nurses backed strikes in a vote in December 2021 but failed to secure the 50% turnout required before industrial action can take place.

Rising inflation and restraint on public sector pay has sparked fears that another ballot could be more successful, leading to a walkout among NHS staff.

Christina McAnea, Unison general secretary, said: “The government has a simple choice, either it makes a sensible pay award, investing in staff and services and reducing delays for patients, or it risks a potential dispute, growing workforce shortages and increased suffering for the sick.”