UK inflation rises to 40-year high of 9.1% as cost of living crisis deepens

UK inflation has risen further to 9.1%, the highest rate in 40 years as the cost of living crisis deepens.

The rate of consumer prices index inflation rose from 9% in April to 9.1% in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices for goods and services. If a loaf of bread costing £1 rises in price by 5p, the bread inflation is 5%.

A steep rise in the price of food, partly driven by the war in Ukraine, is cause for concern, as ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills notes.

Last week, the Bank of England warned inflation was on track to reach 11% later this year, with gas and electricity prices continuing to soar.

“Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said. “Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year, and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices. “The price of goods leaving factories rose at their fastest rate in 45 years, driven by widespread food price rises, while the cost of raw materials leapt at their fastest rate on record.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The change was in large part driven by the increase in food prices, which added more than 0.2 percentage points to the inflation number, the ONS said. Clothing and footwear prices helped keep a lid on inflation, while recreation and culture prices also pulled it downwards.

The news will add to the growing financial pressures faced by many people across the UK.

Energy bills rose by 54% for the average household at the beginning of April and will remain at this level until October. But forecasts released this week predict that the government cap on energy bills could rise again from an already record high £1,971 to £2,980 in the autumn.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I know that people are worried about the rising cost of living, which is why we have taken targeted action to help families, getting £1,200 to the eight million most vulnerable households. “We are using all the tools at our disposal to bring inflation down and combat rising prices – we can build a stronger economy through independent monetary policy, responsible fiscal policy which doesn’t add to inflationary pressures, and by boosting our long-term productivity and growth.”