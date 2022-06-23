By-elections: Voters go to polls in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton

Polls have officially opened for the by-elections in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton.

The two seats, in West Yorkshire and Devon, were won by the Conservatives in 2019.

Polling station for both by-elections will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, with the results expected between 4am and 6am on Friday.

Eight candidates will stand in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election and 15 will stand in the Wakefield by-election.

Tiverton and Honiton by-election candidates:

Jordan Donoghue-Morgan, Heritage Party

Andy Foan, Reform UK

Richard Foord, Liberal Democrats

Helen Hurford, Conservative and Unionist Party

Liz Pole, Labour Party

Frankie Rufolo, The For Britain Movement

Ben Walker, UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Gill Westcott, Green Party

Wakefield by-election candidates: