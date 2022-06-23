Skip to content

By-elections: Voters go to polls in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton

Polls have officially opened for the by-elections in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton.

The two seats, in West Yorkshire and Devon, were won by the Conservatives in 2019.

Polling station for both by-elections will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, with the results expected between 4am and 6am on Friday.

Eight candidates will stand in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election and 15 will stand in the Wakefield by-election.

Tiverton and Honiton by-election candidates:

  • Jordan Donoghue-Morgan, Heritage Party

  • Andy Foan, Reform UK

  • Richard Foord, Liberal Democrats

  • Helen Hurford, Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Liz Pole, Labour Party

  • Frankie Rufolo, The For Britain Movement

  • Ben Walker, UK Independence Party (UKIP)

  • Gill Westcott, Green Party

Wakefield by-election candidates:

  • Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative Party

  • Akef Akbar, Independent

  • Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance

  • Mick Dodgson, Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative

  • Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

  • Jayda Fransen, Independent

  • Jordan James Gaskell, UK Independence Party

  • David John Rowntree Herdson, Yorkshire Party

  • Therese Hirst, English Democrats

  • Christopher Richard Jones, Northern Independence Party

  • Simon Robert Lightwood, Labour Party

  • Jamie Luke Needle, Liberal Democrats

  • Ashley Theo Blue Routh, Green Party

  • Ashlea Simon, Britain First

  • Chris Walsh, Reform UK