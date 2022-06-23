Glastonbury festival-goers told to brace for showers

Glastonbury Festival-goers are being told to expect a wet weekend – with showers forecast on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Met Office is predicting rain will hit the festival mid to late afternoon on Friday before easing off into the evening.

However, despite the respite from rain overnight, there is a risk of heavy downpours on Saturday and some showers on Sunday afternoon.

Rain is expected to fall on Glastonbury Festival every day this weekend Credit: PA Yui Mok

Some showers could also impact British Summertime in Hyde Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – although the Met Office said these are “light” and “low risk”.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm, sitting in the low 20s through the weekend for the whole of the UK.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning remains in place for thunderstorms for most of England, excluding the South West and North until midnight on Thursday.

Senior Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said Friday will bring showers across north and north-east England and south-east Scotland, some of which could be heavy with a chance of local thunderstorms.

There will also be some moderate showers across central and southern parts of England into the afternoon with some sunny spells, especially across Scotland and eastern England.

Ms Ayres said: “A band of rain will push across Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England through the afternoon, reaching Glastonbury mid to late afternoon, bringing cooler and breezier conditions.

“Showers will ease into Friday night and the band of rain will continue north-eastwards bringing some heavy bursts of rain at times.”

On Saturday, the band of rain will weaken but showers will break out to the west and south west.

Ms Ayres said some “could be locally heavy with a risk of local thunderstorms, especially in the south west, therefore risk of some heavy showers for Glastonbury.”

Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland could see some longer spells of rain, with heavy bursts, while the north and west could experience strong winds with a risk of coastal gales.

For Sunday, Ms Ayres said: “Cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the northwest, this becoming more showery later on. Elsewhere a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, some showers for Glastonbury into the afternoon, these heaviest in the south west.”

Strong winds continue in the north and west with a risk of coastal gales, mainly Northern Ireland, Wales and western Scotland, while it will be breezy elsewhere.