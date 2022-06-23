Play Brightcove video

Rebecca Barry reports as four generations of the same family who were stabbed to death are laid to rest

The husband of one of four stabbing victims killed at a house in Bermondsey, south London, says he has "lost everything," after generations of his family were "wiped out."

A nurse and mother-of-two, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, was stabbed to death in April, one of four members of the same family killed.

Tanysha's mother, former NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, who had just recovered from cancer, and daughter, Samantha Drummonds, 27, were also killed, as was Dolet's husband Denton Burke, 58.

Hundreds of people came to say goodbye on Thursday as the family members were laid to rest.

Tanysha's husband, Danny Ofori-Akuffo, lost his wife, step-daughter and parents-in-law on the same day.

"It's so horrific. The whole family, a whole four generations being wiped out," he said on Thursday.

"I lost everything, everything, and today's the final day for me to know that she's really gone," he added.

'I can't live without Tanysha,' Danny told ITV News in April

Mr Ofori-Akuffo was married to Tanysha for nearly two decades, and told ITV News in April how his wife's death had left him "totally destroyed."

"She's such a lovely lady and I don't think I can live with another woman again until I go to my grave," he said.

"I have lost something dear to my heart - I have a deep hole in my heart and there is nothing that can fill that hole."

His sole focus now is raising the couple's 15-old-son, who has been left without his mother, sister and grandparents.

A man has been charged with four counts of murder.

