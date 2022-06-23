Nearly 200 young people break into $8 million Florida mansion for party

Nearly 200 people broke into an $8 million mansion in Florida and threw a huge party, police have said.

Videos shared to social media show the mayhem unfolding, including one clip which shows dozens of young adults partying in a crowded living room.

Another video shows partygoers "turn the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring," Walton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Police were called out to the address in Watercolor, Florida early on Saturday morning, to respond to a noise complaint.

But when they arrived, most of the revellers had already left the scene.

Police said partygoers 'turned the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring.' Credit: Walton County Sheriff's Office

The owners of the Florida home were out of town, Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Corey Dobridnia told NBC News, adding individuals had pried open the back door to enter the property.

Footage of the party circulating on Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms showed people drinking, dancing, and cheering on young people wearing boxing gloves, police said.

The sheriff's office issued a warning in its Facebook post to say Snapchat videos were not private and police were able to issue subpoenas to force people to hand over social media posts.

“An open house party is against the law. An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary," the office warned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

"Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it's a complete violation of someone's home that you can't put a price on.

"The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn't have a dollar amount attached to it. Especially in a place where you're supposed to feel safe.

"Before anyone says, this is just "kids being kids", we want you to ask yourself how you would feel if your home was ransacked and your sense of peace and security was taken from you," police added.

The sheriff's office urged anyone with information about the party and its organisers to come forward.