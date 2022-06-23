Play Brightcove video

"Critics need to keep an open mind" about the government's Rwanda asylum policy, Boris Johnson has said

Boris Johnson has said he's willing to defend his Rwanda asylum policy in a meeting with Prince Charles, adding that "critics need to keep an open mind" over the controversial policy.

The prime minister and the Prince of Wales' conversation will be their first since it was reported the heir to the throne described the policy - which sees asylum seekers in the UK sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda - as “appalling” in private remarks.

The pair are both in the country’s capital Kigali, where they are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) and have a scheduled meeting on Friday.

Charles looks at goods made by participants of Prince's Trust International during a visit to a college in Kigali. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson said he will stress the “obvious merits” of his Rwanda asylum policy to Prince Charles and also struck out at “condescending” opponents of plans to forcibly remove migrants to the East African nation.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the PM said he was prepared to defend the faltering policy - which is yet to see anyone sent to Rwanda - when Charles hosts him for talks over cups of tea.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame in Kigali. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA

Mr Johnson said he is “delighted that Prince Charles and everybody is here today to see a country that has undergone a complete, or a very substantial transformation”.

During an interview at a school in Kigali, the prime minister urged critics of the policy to "keep an open mind".

“People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy," Mr Johnson said.

"A lot of people can see its obvious merits. So yeah, of course, if I am seeing the prince tomorrow, I am going to be making that point."

Prince Charles pays a visit to a wildlife sanctuary in Kigali. Credit: PA

Speaking to reporters as he prepared to fly to Rwanda, Mr Johnson had said the trip is an opportunity “for us all to understand for ourselves what that partnership has to offer”.

“Let’s hope, perhaps help others to shed some of their condescending attitudes to Rwanda and how that partnership might work,” he added.

The Prince of Wales speaks to students during a visit to the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College in Kigali Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

A spokesperson for Prince Charles said: “As we have said previously we will not be commenting on supposed remarks made in private except to say that the prince is politically neutral. Policy is a matter for government.”

Earlier on Thursday, the PM met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the pair claimed the policy is “tackling dangerous smuggling gangs” during discussions, according to No 10.

That is despite no flights having taken off in the two months since a £120 million deal with Rwanda was signed as plans face legal challenges.

Boris Johnson during a visit to GS Kacyiru II school in Kigali Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA

Despite it being Mr Johnson’s first visit to the nation during his time in No 10, he is not planning to visit any of the accommodation earmarked for the scheme.

“You will know that the prime minister’s time is always limited and to make time to do that he would therefore have to leave elements of the programme whereby he’s working with a unique set of world leaders on quite crucial issues,” his spokesperson claimed.

“We think that the best use of his time for this short period he’s in Rwanda is to dedicate himself to some of the issues that will be raised at the summit and to work with other world leaders on some of those issues we’ve talked about, not least Ukraine and global security.”

The first flight removing people to Rwanda was due to take off last week, but was grounded by successful legal challenges ahead of a full hearing on the scheme’s legality in UK courts in July.

The policy is one element of a £120 million economic deal with Kigali, but has been widely criticised in part because of concerns about Rwanda’s human rights record.

After holding talks on Thursday, Mr Johnson said Mr Kagame “cares passionately” about the policy having been a refugee in neighbouring Uganda before his eventual march to power.

Mr Johnson read to students on a visit to a Rwandan school. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA

“He knows what it is like. He sees the problem of vulnerable people being trafficked across the Channel and being trafficked around the world,” Mr Johnson said.

Despite the policy effectively being grounded until a ruling on its legality in UK courts, the pair claimed it is already working.

Mr Kagame has been lauded for his role ending the 1994 genocide that saw ethnic Hutu extremists slaughter about 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus during 100 days of the civil war.

But his regime has since been accused of political repression, alleged assassinations and the imprisonment of critics.

