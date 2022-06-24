Skip to content

'Are you crazy?': Boris Johnson refuses to resign despite key by-election defeats

The PM has vowed to 'keep going' despite the key by-election defeats suffered on Thursday night. Credit: PA

Before we departed for Rwanda on Wednesday night, the prime minister and his team had already started to get the excuses in for these by-election defeats: a government 12 years in power, a cost-of-living crisis, divided parties don’t win elections, a media too focused on partygate.

The plan was always to plough on regardless.

When asked if he’d resign before boarding the plane, Boris Johnson told us: “Are you crazy?"

'We will keep going'

The resignation of Tory chair Oliver Dowden though came as a shock here - the PM didn’t see that coming.

I’m told a senior member of his team was in the hotel swimming pool here in Kigali when he was told Mr Dowden had quit - Mr Johnson had himself just been for a swim.

Mr Dowden hadn’t indicated he’d resign, despite the fact he and Number 10 had accepted both by-elections were lost days ago.

Attention now turns to other members of the cabinet and their response, though a summer re-shuffle is very much on the cards.

We’re told there is no plan at this stage for the prime minister to cut short his week of foreign trips - from Rwanda he heads to Germany this weekend for the G7 and then Spain next week for NATO, not quite sure at this stage what he will return to.

