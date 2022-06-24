Oliver Dowden resigns as Tory chair after Conservatives lose two by-elections

Oliver Dowden has resigned as Conservative chair after the party’s double by-election losses, saying someone “must take responsibility” for a recent run of poor results.

Mr Dowden, who was due to appear on the morning media round for the government on Friday, wrote a letter to Boris Johnson on Friday morning.

“Yesterday’s parliamentary byelections are the latest in a run of very poor result for our party,” Mr Dowden wrote.

“Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings. “We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

Mr Dowden's resignation letter comes after the Liberal Democrats overturned a 24,000 Tory majority to win in Tiverton and Honiton, while Labour reclaimed Wakefield.

His role as party chair was combined with a position as minister without portfolio, sitting in the cabinet. He had formerly been culture secretary under Mr Johnson.

