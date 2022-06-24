Boris Johnson's leadership suffered a double blow as Labour and the Liberal Democrats clinched two crucial by-election wins on the same night.

The Liberal Democrats won Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, overturning a huge 24,000 Tory majority with a dramatic 30% swing.

It was the sixth biggest swing against a government since 1945 in by-elections where both the seat and incumbent changed hands.

Richard Foord, the new Lib Dem MP, used his acceptance speech to call for Mr Johnson “to go, and go now”, claiming his victory had “sent a shockwave through British politics”.

The Liberal Democrats' by-election candidate Richard Foord (right) and the Conservative candidate Helen Hurford (left). Credit: PA

In Wakefield, Simon Lightwood was elected with a majority of 4,925 on a swing of 12.7% from the Conservatives to Labour, in a sign that Sir Keir Starmer is gaining traction in “red wall” seats.

It was one of the seats won by the Tories in the 2019 general election after being Labour since the 1930s.

Mr Lightwood said the people of the west Yorkshire constituency spoke on behalf of the wider British public. “They have said, unreservedly: Boris Johnson, your contempt for this country is no longer tolerated,” the newly-elected MP declared.

Simon Lightwood (centre) alongside Liberal Democrats candidate Jamie Needle (left) and Yorkshire Party candidate David Herdson (right). Credit: PA

He went on to tell reporters that Labour was “rebuilding the red wall” and that the biggest issue on the doorstep throughout the campaign had been the cost of living crisis.

Following the result, Sir Keir added: “Wakefield has shown the country has lost confidence in the Tories. “This result is a clear judgment on a Conservative Party that has run out of energy and ideas. Britain deserves better.”

Why were the by-elections called?

The previous Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy – a crime for which he was jailed for 18 months.

Neil Parish, the previous Tiverton and Honiton MP, resigned in disgrace after watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The by-election votes were viewed as a test of the prime minister's personal likeability and an indication to Conservative backbenchers whether their leader is still a vote winner.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson won a confidence vote called by Tory MPs after controversies over lockdown-breaking Downing Street parties, with 148 MPs seeking to remove him from office.

The prime minister has tried to draw a line under the politically bruising episode, but his authority faces being undermined further by these historic defeats.

Mr Johnson, who is at a Commonwealth leaders’ summit in Rwanda, suggested it would be “crazy” for him to quit if the party lost the two seats.

He added that mid-term by-elections were “never necessarily easy for any government”.