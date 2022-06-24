Kalush Orchestra, winners of the Eurovision song contest 2022, are set to perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival.

The Ukrainian band, known for their folk/rap/hip-hop style, will take to the stage at the legendary festival for their first performance in the UK.

In the weeks following their win in Turin, Italy, the group returned home to help friends, family and locals suffering at the hands of the Russian invasion.

Speaking ahead of their show on Shangri-La's Truth Stage, frontman Oleg Psyuk said: "It is a huge responsibility for us, we are representing and country and our culture.

"We expect a good performance, people will give us good feedback and we will attract new fans."

The music video for their hit video 'Stefania' was shot in the cities surrounding the capital Kyiv, many of which have been left in ruins by Russian forces.

Kalush auctioned off their Eurovision winner’s trophy, a glass microphone, to raise money for the Ukrainian army. The auction of the trophy raised $900,000 (£734,000).

Reflecting on the current state of things in Ukraine, Oleg said '‘At the moment, we have a lot of friends and family still there. It’s like playing Russian roulette - you never know when a Russian missile could hit the home of your loved one.

"It is very anxious and difficult for us."

The winner of Eurovision traditionally goes on to host the event, but organisers have decided against holding it Ukraine.

Oleg hopes they’ll change their minds. "We were hoping to bring victory back home, we still have hopes that Eurovision will happen in Ukraine despite all the talks, yes we hope it will be in Ukraine next year," he said.

When asked what Ukraine needs most right now, Oleg simply replied "peace".

Kalush Orchestra will be joined by fellow Ukrainian Eurovision alumni Go_A at this year’s Glastonbury and Ukrainian folk-punk band DakhaBrakha will also be performing at Worthy Farm.