'Everything went black', says US swimmer saved from pool after fainting

US artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez says she is "healthy" but will not be competing in a team event after she passed out and sank to the bottom of the pool at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 25-year-old had to be rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after her solo routine.

Once she had been pulled to the surface, her coach, Andrea Fuentes realised she wasn't breathing and another helper dragged her to poolside.

Alvarez being taken from the pool after collapsing. Credit: AP

International federation Fina has said Alvarez would not be allowed to compete for the rest of the competition in Budapest due to "athlete safety concerns".

Speaking to NBC News, Alvarez said: "I remember going down and just being like, kind of like, uh oh, like, I don't feel too great, and that's literally the last thing I remember, actually."

Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, added she had "started to feel a little bit of numbness in my fingers and then honestly, just kind of everything went black and that was ... kind of it," she said. "It all happened really fast."

She said prior to fainting she felt like her team were doing a "really great performance" and she was enjoying it.

Pictures that have been shared around the world showed Alvarez passed out at the bottom of the pool and Fuentes diving in to save her.

In a post on her Instagram, she said she appreciated all the messages of support she had received.

She said her focus was still on ensuring her team won the competition even if it's from "the sidelines".