NBA Draft: UK's Jeremy Sochan selected in top 10 by San Antonio Spurs

Milton Keynes' very own Jeremy Sochan has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA draft.

The 19-year-old was picked ninth overall by the Spurs, which made him the first British player selected in the draft in more than a decade since Ryan Richards was chosen by the same team in 2010.

Sochan is used to making history after becoming the youngest player ever on the Polish national team when he played in a EuroBasket 2022 qualifier.

Jeremy Sochan shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the draft. Credit: AP

"I feel like I can fit really well. I’m going to be a sponge," he said. "There’s a lot of history with the Spurs and I just want to win.”

Originally born in Oklahoma, his American father and Polish mother moved to the UK when Jeremy was just two years old.The Spurs chose Sochan with the ninth overall pick alongside Ohio State guard Malaki Branham and Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The trio of 19-year-olds all spent one season in college before heading to the pros.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Sochan averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds and will provide size and defence in the frontcourt for the Spurs.

Although his contract details have not been disclosed last season the players who were ninth in the draft earned around $4m (£3.2m) a year.

“I feel like I’ll be able to bring it every day on the defensive side,” Sochan said. “On the ball, off the ball, switching. I feel like I’m also a good communicator, so I feel like I’ll be able to do that straight when.”

Jeremy Sochan is the first British player to be drafted by the NBA since 2010. Credit: AP

“I think it’s really exciting,” Sochan said. “From what I’ve heard, they all really want to work hard."

“Obviously this night is about those picks, but all of our young guys being in the gym working, pushing each other, and growing together,” Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. After having a rough time for the past two seasons the Spurs are attempting to reinvigorate their franchise behind All-Star Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, 19-year-old Josh Primo and now Sochan, Branham and Wesley.