Two killed as NIO electric car falls from third floor of Shanghai building

Two people involved in testing the electric car brand NIO have died after one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure.

The company confirmed the incident involved a pair of 'digital cabin testers' who were inside the vehicle when it fell from the firm's parking garage.

An investigation is already underway into the incident.

The company has said it was an accident and "not caused by the vehicle," in a statement.

The vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company's Shanghai Innovation Port building.

Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.

NIO which was founded in 2014, is a Chinese-Western hybrid with bases in Shanghai, London and Silicon Valley and the most prominent premium-priced Chinese brand in a crowded electric vehicle industry with dozens of competitors.

Its early investors included Chinese tech giants Tencent, Baidu and Lenovo.

The company has a service that allows owners to swap drained batteries instead of recharging them. It has set up 143 battery-swap stations in cities including Beijing and Shanghai.