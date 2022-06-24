The US Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe vs Wade.

It is now believed 26 states are either certain or likely to make moves to ban abortion outright.

What is Roe vs Wade?

The Roe vs Wade ruling established a nationwide right to safe and legal abortion at any point before a foetus can survive outside the womb, generally around 24 weeks.

It was based on the decision that a woman's right to end her pregnancy came under the freedom of personal choice in family matters.

At the centre of the case was Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym “Jane Roe” led to the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

She was 22, unmarried, unemployed and pregnant for the third time in 1969 when she sought to have an abortion in Texas, where the procedure was illegal except to save a woman’s life.

Norma McCorvey would change her views later in life. Credit: AP

The subsequent lawsuit led to the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling that established abortion rights, though states could still restrict abortion to varying degrees.

Ms McCorvey later became an opponent to abortion.

What happens if it is overturned?

With the 1973 decision overruled, the power to decide on the legality of abortions and all the relevant details will be transferred in full back to each individual state.

In effect, this makes safe and legal abortions out of reach for millions of women across the country as Republican-dominated states move to ban the procedure.

It will likely not, however, end people getting abortions - critics say it would just end safe and legal routes of doing so and give rise to dangerous practices instead.

Some states still have unenforced laws predating 1973 that could come back to life immediately once the ruling is reversed. Others have so-called trigger laws that could be quickly enforced.

What do Americans think and how many states will ban abortion?

Polls show that most Americans want to preserve access to abortion - at least in the earlier stages of pregnancy - but the Supreme Court has now allowed individual states to have the final say.

Roughly half of states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion.