Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a possible terror-linked attack early on Saturday in Norway's capital, police said.

The mass shooting happened around 1am local time (11pm BST) outside a downtown Oslo bar that is popular among the city's LGBTQ+ community, according to witnesses and local media.

A 42-year-old man has since been charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts, CNN reports.

It's not believed that any other people were involved, police spokesman Tore Barstad said.

Tore Soldal and Christian Hatlo of the Oslo Police District held a press conference in central Oslo on Saturday. Credit: AP

Barstad said the motive was not immediately known and it wasn’t clear whether the shooting had any connection to the Pride parade that was to be held Saturday in Oslo.

He said 14 people were receiving medical treatment, eight of whom have been hospitalised.

The Pride event has now been cancelled, and organisers said they were in close contact with the police.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic incident, and we are following it closely,” Oslo Pride said in a Facebook statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Police gather at the site of a mass shooting in Oslo. Credit: AP

Norwegian media said the shots were fired outside the London Pub, which describes itself as the most popular gay bar in Oslo since it opened in 1979.

“The shooting outside London Pub in Oslo tonight was a cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a Facebook post.

He said that while the motive was unclear, the shooting had caused fear and grief in the LGBTQ community.

“We all stand by you,” Gahr Stoere wrote.

Christian Bredeli, who was at the bar, told Norwegian newspaper VG that he hid on the fourth floor with a group of about 10 people until he was told it was safe to come out.

“Many were fearing for their lives,” he said. “On our way out we saw several injured people, so we understood that something serious had happened."